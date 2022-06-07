Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – A middle-aged African lady has caused a commotion on social media after she got married to an elderly white man.

They exchanged vows in a colourful church ceremony attended by friends and family.

The newlywed couple proudly kissed after being declared husband and wife despite their huge age difference.

The elderly mzungu is old enough to be her grandfather.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.