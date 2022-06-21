Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Hollywood actor and director, Ben Stiller met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday June 21st.

He visited Ukraine as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and met with Zelensky after touring occupied settlements in the Kyiv region, the Ukraine leader’s official website said in a press release.

In a video posted on Twitter, Stiller and Zelensky warmly greeted one another before they sat down to discuss the suffering of refugees in the war-torn country displaced by an invasion by Russia and its military.

“You’re my hero!” a beaming Stiller said at one point as his visit marked World Refugee Day.

Stiller was accompanied by UNHCR representative in Ukraine Karolina Lindholm Billing, who accompanied the Hollywood actor as he walked through ruined residential areas of Irpin, where they talked to people who survived the occupation.

“It’s one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social networks. Another thing is to see it all with your own eyes. That’s a lot more shocking,” Stiller told Zelensky.

“What you saw in Irpin is definitely dreadful. But it is even worse to just imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east,” Zelensky said in response.

Zelensky also emphasized the violation of the rights of Ukrainians forcibly deported to Russia, including children.

In late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion in Ukraine, which has since escalated into a global crisis.

