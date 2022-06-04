Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has appointed Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as his Chief Agent in the August 9 presidential poll.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya after being cleared by IEBC, Ruto stated that Kithure would be assisted by UDA secretary-general Veronica Maina and Josphat Nanok.

“Anytime you need our cooperation, Mr. Chairman I want to tell you we are available. I have appointed a responsible professional liaison. Professor Kithure Kindiki will be our Chief Agent assisted by Veronica Maina and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok,” Ruto stated.

The Deputy President said the appointed team would make sure there is useful communication between Kenya Kwanza and IEBC.

The appointment of Kithure as Chief Agent may be seen as a demotion, considering that he was literally rigged out in the running mate position, having beaten everybody, including Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

At the same time, the DP also said that the Kenya Kwanza team had confidence in IEBC ahead of the August polls.

“Mr. Chairman, Kenya kwanza has confidence in IEBC. I also want to commit that my team Kenya kwanza and I will work with you diligently so that we can have a free, fair, and verifiable election. Anytime you need our cooperation, or in any way our support, Mr. chairman I want to tell you we are available,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST