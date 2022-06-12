Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Last year, renowned gospel singer Gloria Muliro married US-based pastor Evans Sabwami in a private wedding attended by friends and family.

It is now emerging that Gloria’s marriage is on the rocks, barely a year after exchanging vows.

This was revealed by Sabwami’s ex-wife, Lindsay Emali, through a long Facebook post that she later deleted.

She described her ex-husband as a narcissist and a psychopath.

He used lies to win Gloria’s heart by pretending to be a focused man of God.

She further alleged that Gloria was warned before she got married to Sabwami but she did not listen.

Emali told Pastor Sabwami to stop dragging her into marital woes, adding that she has already moved on with her life.

Below is part of the post that Pastor Sabwami’s ex-wife posted.

