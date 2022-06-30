Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Joe Biden has sent a message to young members of the LGBTQ community.

The US President shared a photo he took with Youth Activist Javier Gomez and wrote:

My message to all LGBTQ+ youth:

Be you.

You are loved.

You are heard.

You are understood.

You belong.

And we have your back

Biden’s message comes exactly two weeks after he signed an executive order aimed at combating a historic number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in state legislatures across the country.

The order will direct federal health and education agencies to expand access to gender affirming care and advance LGBTQ-inclusive learning environments at American schools.

The president’s order comes during LBGTQ Pride month.