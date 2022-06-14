Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has mocked Deputy President William Ruto over his earlier claims that one million voters from his strongholds had been expunged from the voter register.

Speaking in Makueni County on Tuesday, Raila stated that Ruto was scared and that is why he is throwing doubt over the credibility of the upcoming elections.

According to Raila, Ruto was growing cold feet over his looming defeat in the August polls and that is why he alleged that IEBC struck off one million voters from its register.

He told Ruto to focus on campaigns instead of raising fear and doubt among the electorate, saying IEBC is mandated to hold free, fair and verifiable elections.

DP Ruto had alleged there was a larger plot to rig the polls in August as he urged the international community to be vigilant and hold those involved accountable.

“We expect that everybody who is concerned including the EU to try and get as many details as possible both from the electoral commission and these public officials on what all this is all about and how did close to a million names disappear from the register.

“And many of those names are from what we consider our stronghold. It is a clear attempt to try some monkey games,” DP Ruto stated while meeting European Union ambassadors at his Karen residence.

The DP told the EU envoys that Kenyans wanted answers from the electoral commission and urged the international community to join in and ensure the country holds free and fair elections.

“We do not believe they will succeed but these attempts are a source of concern to Kenyans. We are ready to work with the electoral commission and friends to deliver credible elections,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST