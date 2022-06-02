Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, June 2, 2022 – A TikToker has been praised for proudly showing off her belly button.
TikTok user Chi, who posts under @iam_amakae, regularly shares dance videos wearing crop tops that reveal her protruding navel.
Captions to her video usually encourage body positivity.
In one clip, she wrote: “Body perfect. Love yourself.”
In another, she wrote: “Self confidence, the real me.”
Her navel has set her apart from other TikTok dancers and helped her rack up over 3 million likes on the platform, with many users praising her.
One said: “Ur beautiful in every way and that navel is the finishing touch of ur beauty.
One said: “the doctor probably didn’t cut her umbilical cord properly when she was first born so it grew like that, the same happened to my cousin.”
