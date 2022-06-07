Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – A woman who discovered more than $36,000 (£28,700) inside a cushion she got from Craigslist, has returned back the money.

Vicky Umodu was reportedly browsing furniture on the online marketplace when she stumbled upon a free listing, featuring two sofas and matching chair.

She told ABC7;

‘I said, “Maybe it’s a gimmick. Let me call them.’

The lady who lives at San Bernardino, California, learned it was a family who was getting rid of a late relative’s belongings.

Umodu added;

‘I just moved in, and I don’t have anything in my house. I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in.’

When she inspected the furniture’s condition at home, she noticed something odd; one of the cushions was very bulky. Initially thinking it could be a heat pad, Ms Umodu unzipped the cushion and found a stash of envelopes stuffed with thousands of dollars in cash.

She said;

‘I was just telling my son, “Come, come, come!” I was screaming, “This is money! I need to call the guy!’

Rather than keep it all to herself, she gave the money back right away, saying: ‘God has been kind to me and my children. They’re all alive and well. I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?’

When she returned the money, the family told Ms Umodu there was cash hidden throughout the house.

As a thank you, they gave Ms Umodu $2,200 to buy a new fridge even though she was ‘not expecting a dime’.