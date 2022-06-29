Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – A 20-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Manhattan subway train after accidentally falling onto the tracks on Tuesday night, June 28.

The woman tumbled onto the roadbed at the Grand Central subway station as a southbound 7 train was approaching at about 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The train’s operator tried to break in time, but ended up striking the woman, cops said.

Efforts to save the woman proved abortive and she was pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said.