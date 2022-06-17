Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – A woman was eaten by her 20 cats after she collapsed at her home and was not discovered by police for two weeks.

Police were alerted by one of the woman’s employees who said she could not contact her boss.

When police arrived at the home in Bataysk, Rostov region, Russia, they found the partially eaten remains of the woman with the hungry cats surrounding her.

Police believe she had been dead for two weeks as they probed her decomposing remains.

“The cats were left alone on their own for two weeks, there was no food, so what else to eat?” said one animal rescue expert who cared for some of the surviving cats.

“It’s understandable right? They ate what there was.”

The cats have now been given to new owners for just £29 each.

Studies have found that cat owners who die at home risk being eaten alive by their hungry pets.