Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 June 2022 – A distressed woman has taken to social media to air her plight after she was beaten badly by her husband.

The victim, identified as Elsy Oduor, described her husband as a beast and revealed that he has been mistreating her.

He is taking advantage of her because she is jobless and comes from a humble background.

He knows she will have a hard time raising their kids if she leaves him.

Her evil husband physically assaulted her after she questioned him about where he spent the night.

She is willing to leave her abusive husband but at the moment, she is forced to stay in the abusive marriage because she is jobless and has no backup plan.

This is what she posted.

The Kenya DAILY POST.