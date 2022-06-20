Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – A woman collapsed after her boyfriend proposed to her.

The video of the dramatic proposal has been shared online by an eyewitness and it has gone viral.

The man employed the help of loved ones to pull off the proposal. It began with two people holding a banner with the words, “will you marry me?”

In the video, the woman is seen crying in shock before the man goes down on one knee and produces a ring.

While the man was still making a short speech, the woman collapsed and remained unconscious on the floor.

This alarmed everyone else and they surrounded the woman before the video ended.

Watch the video below..