Friday, June 3, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s return to Azimio is a huge relief to Raila Odinga and his Azimio La Umoja camp.

Kalonzo, who had initially declared his presidential bid, said he decided to shelve his candidature after a series of consultations with the top brass members of the Wiper party and the larger Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance party.

Kalonzo further said that his decision to return to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance was motivated by the prayers he undertook during the week-long break from active politics.

While congratulating him for returning to the ‘winning’ team, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said Raila Odinga’s government will not be complete without former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka.

So instrumental is Kalonzo to Azimio that Raila was going to lose to Deputy President William Ruto in the August presidential contest.

According to Oparanya, Kalonzo was among the brains behind the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance party.

“He contributed to the crafting of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance because we share the same political ideologies and vision for Kenyans.”

“The Wiper party leader is among key leaders who will contribute to Raila-Karua victory in this year’s General Election,” Oparanya said in a Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.