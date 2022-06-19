Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 June 2022 – Raila Odinga’s youngest daughter, Winnie Odinga, has joined other Kenyans in celebrating Father’s Day.

Winnie shared photos showing the bond between her and her father when she was growing up.

Her father used to take her to the parks when she was a toddler and it’s evident that the bond between them has lasted for decades.

“Baba, I’ll always be by your side, thank you for forever standing by mine,’’ she wrote on Twitter and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.