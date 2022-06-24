Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – A survey conducted by Mizani Africa has shown that former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, will be elected with a landslide during the Kiambu gubernatorial elections in August.

According to the poll, Kabogo who is also the Tujibebe Wakenya party leader, will be elected by 35.1 percent, with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Kimani Wamatangi coming second with 23.6 percent.

Incumbent governor James Nyoro emerged third with 18.5 percent, while independent candidate Wainaina Wa Jungle emerged fourth with 14.4 percent.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, who is also contesting for the seat, came fifth with 5 percent and Mwende Gatabaki closed the poll with 0.3 percent.

3.1 percent of the respondents stated they are undecided.

This is a big boost to Kabogo, who early this week distanced himself from Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and said he is currently charting his own political path.

Kabogo is said to be enjoying the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who comes from Gatundu, Kiambu County.

Here is the graphical representation of the poll.

