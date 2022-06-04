Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has opened another battlefront with NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua over who will inherit Azimio candidate Raila Odinga when he finishes his one term.

Speaking in Tala Town, Machakos County, Kalonzo dismissed the assertion that Martha Karua will automatically succeed Raila when the time comes, saying he will succeed Baba before Martha as the country is not ready for a woman president.

The Wiper leader revealed that he has put in place enough measures to succeed Raila in 2027.

“We are not stopping until we take Kenya’s presidency. Since President Kenyatta will retire and Odinga will become the president and Martha Karua his deputy, are you telling me that once Odinga retires, Martha should become the president? Don’t you think we have just aligned properly to succeed Odinga? We are not kidding,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo, who rejoined Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party reminded his Ukambani backyard that a vote for Raila is a vote for Kalonzo.

“Note that when you vote for Mr. Odinga again, you will be voting for me. Let us vote Odinga more overwhelmingly than we did in the 2013 and 2017 elections,” Kalonzo added.

Speaking during the Madaraka Day celebration, President Uhuru Kenyatta hailed Raila for picking Martha Karua as his running mate, saying come August, Kenya is likely to make history by electing the first woman Deputy President in the person of the Iron Lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.