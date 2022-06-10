Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – On Tuesday, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

His clearance brought to end speculation surrounding his academic qualifications.

There have been rumors that the youthful politician will not be cleared by IEBC over claims that he possesses fake academic papers.

However, Sakaja produced a degree certificate issued by a university in Uganda to get IEBC clearance.

The certificate indicates that Sakaja graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Management (External).

A letter was also issued from the Commission for University Education (CUE) in which Sakaja’s degree was certified as being legitimate.

“I hereby confirm that Team University is a recognized institution in Uganda. The qualification awarded by the said institution is also recognized in Uganda mad by convention in Kenya” Commission for University Education said while recognizing Sakaja’s degree.

Last week, he dismissed a letter that was circulating online claiming that he did not graduate from the University of Nairobi as propaganda being advanced by his competitors.

“Do I look like someone who has not gone to school? Ignore the propaganda being peddled around. I have more academic credentials than what they are looking for,” said the lawmaker.

