Monday, June 20, 2022 – Transgender Olympic gold medalist, Caitlyn Jenner has welcomed the new policy that bans transgender women from competing in swimming races.

Shortly after FINA, the international governing body for swimming voted to restrict the participation of trans women in elite women’s races on Sunday, Jenner wrote: ‘It worked! I took a lot of heat – but what’s fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period.’

Jenner, who was born a man before transitioning, followed up that message by tweeting DailyMail.com’s story on the ban.

It was imposed by professional swimming body FINA in response to transgender UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas’ record-breaking victories at college swim meets, which sparked claims the trans athlete had an extreme advantage as a result of going through male puberty.

Jenner, 72, famously won a gold medal in the men’s decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal as Bruce. She also won gold in the same competition at the 1975 Pan American Games in Mexico City.

The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star wrote in the caption: ‘Thanks to all of you that stood with me as I talked about what should be obvious (not anti-lgbt but common sense). I am glad the international athletics community is speaking out. I will continue to speak out, act and advocate, for women in sports.’