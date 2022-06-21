Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Golden State Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry, has taken to his social media account to show off his individual awards after he was named NBA Finals MVP for 1st time in his career.

The 34-year-old won the 2022 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP winner after leading the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years last week.

This is Curry’s first Finals MVP award, one in which he was a unanimous selection, and he earned it by averaging 31 points, five assists and six rebounds in the Finals against Boston’s No. 1 ranked defense.

The Warriors clinched the title with their Game 6 road victory on Thursday, 103-90.

Curry is only the fifth player to win multiple NBA MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a scoring title in his career, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Wilt Chamberlain, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information.

Showing off his individual awards, Curry wrote: “What they gonna say now???”