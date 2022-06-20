Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – City lawyer and politician Karen Nyamu penned a sweet message to her baby daddies on Father’s day.

Nyamu said that although she is not married, she is lucky to have the most loving and generous baby daddies.

She thanked them for loving her babies and prayed that they will be wealthy and successful.

“My babies are lucky to have the most loving, most generous, most unproblematic dads. Thanks for loving my babies, thanks for being there. You are appreciated, and what you do no one else can do.

“I pray that you be so successful and wealthy,” she wrote and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.