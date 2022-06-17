Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has revealed the reason why Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has suddenly gone mute.

For the last few months, Atwoli has been admonishing Wetangula and Amani National Congress party leader, Musali Mudavadi, after they joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Atwoli termed the two as selfish politicians who represent their stomachs and not the interests of the Luhya community.

Speaking in Vihiga County on Friday, Wetangula, who is also Bungoma County Senator, said Atwoli has gone silent because he has sensed Ruto is the next President of Kenya and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will form the next government.

Wetangula added that Francis Atwoli should sit and watch how they’ll run their government once they form the government with Ruto as their President and Rigathi Gachagua as the Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.