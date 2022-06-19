Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta is keeping away from Azimio La Umoja Alliance activities.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Ndumberi, Kiambu County, Wetangula claimed that President Uhuru’s absence from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance activities is a result of his realization that Deputy President William Ruto will emerge victorious in the August elections.

Uhuru, who plays the role of Chairperson in Azimio la Umoja, has of late kept away from the Alliance’s rallies, an action that attracted the lawmaker’s attention.

“It seems that President Uhuru Kenyatta has foreseen a Kenya Kwanza win on August 9, which is why he has abandoned his project (Raila Odinga) and told him to seek votes on his own. Have you seen Uhuru and Raila walking together in rallies?” Wetangula who is also the Bungoma County senator posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.