Friday, June 17, 2022 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has maintained that Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja’s Degree is legit.

This comes even as an affidavit filed before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee, indicating that the degree certificate used by the vocal legislator is not authentic.

However, the Ford Kenya leader said that the person whose academic qualifications should be investigated is the former Lang’ata MP Raila Odinga and not Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking in Manga, Nyamira County, Wetangula said that the former Prime minister should give proof of where he schooled, his classmates and his teachers.

He noted that he worked with Raila Odinga but has never seen his degree certificate.

“We have worked with your candidate and we have never seen his degree, we don’t know where he schooled or with who. If you want to continue telling lies about your candidate, we shall continue telling the truth about your candidate,” Wetangula said.

Earlier on, Ruto challenged the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate to make public his papers and classmates.

“Azimio, where did your president candidate study, who are his classmates, which course did pursue, and who taught him? You cannot answer that, yet you tell us he has a degree” William Ruto said.

On Wednesday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said that 2022 presidential candidate Raila Odinga met all the requirements before he was cleared to vie for the presidency in the August 9, General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.