Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has said that were it not for the constitutional safeguards, President Uhuru Kenyatta would have hanged Jubilee Party leaders who dumped the ruling party and joined Deputy President William Ruto.

Commenting on her Twitter page on Thursday, Waiguru said she is being harassed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) because she dumped Azimio and joined UDA.

Waiguru is among senior government leaders whom the EACC wants to be barred from vying because of corruption cases facing her.

The county boss said the EACC is working on orders from Harambee House since top officials in the government fear that UDA might form the government in August.

Waiguru said the corruption cases are cooked by senior government officials, who are close to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Were it not for constitutional safeguards that separate investigations, prosecution, and adjudication, @EACCKenya on behalf of their Harambee House masters would have have hanged some of us for moving to @UDAKenya”, Waiguru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST