The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Regional Delegation in Nairobi is recruiting an experienced, highly motivated and qualified person to fill the position of Welcome Assistant. (This is a Kenya National Position).

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance. It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles. The ICRC’s Regional Delegation in Nairobi co-ordinates the institution’s humanitarian activities in Kenya, Tanzania and Djibouti.

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY

The Welcome Assistant helps ensure that Welcome activities are organized smoothly, including coordination of pick-up/drop-off of ICRC staff and guests, travel arrangements, visas, permits, official registration and accommodation.

Duties & Responsibilities

Process application of work permits, dependants pass;

Process Country Visas for professional travels in the absence of colleague;

Liaison with Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and immigration and various Governments Departments;

Work/Residence permit issuance application;

Exemption work permit endorsement;

Update the clients on the progress of the applications and any other concerns;

Ensure applications for work permits for mobile staff and their staff dependants are processed within the stipulated timeframe

Follow up with MFA on delayed approvals of permits & visas;

Inform management on the changes in MFA and other departments concerned like Immigration and Kenya Revenue Authority;

Preparation and sending of the beginning of mission file to new delegates;

Update the Pending Cases Tool in TeamSpace;

Replace / assist other Welcome Officers for basic tasks if necessary;

Maintain functional peer relationships and detailed working knowledge of the assigned area’s systems, organization and business processes.

Qualifications

Minimum Diploma in Travel & Tourism or equivalent;

Minimum 3-4 years’ experience in a similar position;

Previous working experience with International Organizations (preferred);

Excellent command of written and spoken English;

Advanced computer skills (Word, Excel, Power Point).

How to Apply

The interested candidates should fill up a form by clicking the link below on or before 25th June 2022 at 4:30 pm and then submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below:

– Application Link

– E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference Welcome Assistant must be stated in the application to be valid. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. May the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.

ICRC is committed to diversity and welcomes applications from qualified candidates regardless of disability, gender identity, marital or civil partnership status, race, colour or ethnic and national origins, religion or belief, or sexual orientation.