Thursday, June 2, 2022 – A wedding guest was accused of “upstaging” the bride when she showed up to the ceremony in an elaborate cream gown that resembles a wedding dress.

The wedding guest was photographed at the venue and her photo shared to Reddit.

Users weren’t impressed and they described the guest’s outfit as “tacky” and “disrespectful”.

One wrote: “Honestly it’s not just the colour, it’s the entire style. If someone wore a plain white cocktail dress that might be a mild faux pas but not worthy of ridicule.

“This is just straight up a wedding dress, no one wears a dress like that except a bride and that’s what makes it truly cringe.”

A second said: “She’s only missing the veil.”

A third said: “I personally would have burst out laughing and straight up asked why she wore a wedding dress to someone else’s wedding.”

Others suggested the bridesmaid should have pretended to loose her balance and spill red wine all over the wedding guest’s dress.