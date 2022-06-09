Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has said the government has no plans of shutting down the internet during the August 9th presidential election.

Some African countries such as Uganda and other despotic regimes have been shutting down the internet to enable them to rig the election in favour of their candidate.

However, Matiang’i, who is drumming up support for Raila Odinga’s presidency in August, said they will not shut down the internet since the Kenya government respects the freedom of speech and expression.

“No amount of insults or criticism will tempt the government enough to resort to retrogressive acts of interfering with the freedoms of Kenyans,” Matiang’i said.

In the last couple of months, the Kenya Kwanza team led by Deputy President William Ruto has alleged that there is an ongoing plot by the government, through the ICT ministry, to interfere with the transmission of election results.

The team has pointed an accusing finger at Matiang’i and his ICT counterpart, Joe Mucheru as the masterminds behind the alleged plot.

However, Matiang’i dismissed the allegations, noting that despite the amount of insult and intimidation leveled against them, they have never hatched a scheme to rig the upcoming polls.

