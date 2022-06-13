Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – On Wednesday last week, the Kenya Kwanza brigade led by Deputy President William Ruto stormed the North-Eastern region to popularize his manifesto anchored on the bottom-up economic model.

The 2022 presidential election front runner held a series of political rallies and economic forums during his week-long foray in the region.

During William Ruto’s visit, thousands of locals including vegetable vendors, boda boda riders who form the majority of the hustler movement turned up in large numbers.While some locals turned to hear what the presidential candidate had for them in-store, others were mobilized to show up to create a perception that the DP is more popular than his bitter rival, Raila Odinga.

Among those who attended William Ruto’s rallies were boda boda operators in the area who were allegedly promised some payments for gracing Deputy President William Ruto’s rally.

However, since the rally ended last week, the riders now claim that they were yet to receive their token as promised.

The group took to the streets on Friday last week and held protests as they matched to Mandera Police Station where they reported a failed deal.

The riders claimed that some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders from the region went missing with their dues.

“We were engaged by a Member of County Assembly (MCA) allied to UDA to escort the Deputy President from the airstrip to a hotel through the town but the guy has disappeared with our pay,” Yakub Abdi, one of the boda boda operators said.

However, a source at Mandera Police Station confirmed that indeed the boda boda guys went there but could not book the report because the operators failed to produce a written document about their agreement. “The boda boda operators were here but we could not receive their complaints because they lacked a formal agreement that forms the basis for the complaint,” the source said.