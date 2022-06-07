Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – It is an open secret that Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has bitterly fallen out with his deputy, William Ruto.

All this happened immediately after the Head of State shook hands with the then opposition leader, Raila Odinga, in 2018.

While it was believed that the handshake was to cool the political temperatures in the country, analysts say it was linked to the 2022 succession politics.

This saw President Uhuru Kenyatta endorse his handshake partner as the best candidate to succeed him when he retires in August 2022 where Jubilee, ODM and other parties came together and formed the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Party.After attending the launch of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Party, it was expected that President Uhuru Kenyatta would start vote hunting for the coalition’s leader, Raila Odinga, especially in the huge voting bloc of Mt Kenya.

However, Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, confirmed that Uhuru will not hit the campaign trail terming the move as a tactical retreat to allow Azimio aspirants to run his campaign.

On Monday, William Ruto’s 2022 presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, welcomed the move by Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance chairman, Uhuru Kenyatta, not to drum up support for Raila.

“We are happy that President Kenyatta, who Raila thought would get him the Mt Kenya votes, has kept away from the campaign trail and now he (Odinga) has opted to cling on Karua,” Gachagua said.

Speaking during a series of campaign rallies in Nyandarua County, the Mathira MP dismissed the capability of Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential running mate, Martha Karua, of swinging the vote-rich Mt Kenya vote in favor of Raila.

“Let Odinga know that even if he clings to Karua, and sends her to Mt Kenya to campaign for him she will not get him any votes from this region therefore he should be prepared to go to his Bondo home and rest,” Gachagua said.

This comes after the 2022 presidential election front runner, William Ruto, asked Raila to stop hiding behind President Uhuru Kenyatta.