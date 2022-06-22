Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Jesus is Alive Ministry founder and Deputy President William Ruto’s friend, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, was on the receiving end on Monday after she misled fellow bishops and pastors; something that infuriated many Kenyans.

Speaking during a Kenya kwanza engagement with leaders in Nairobi on Monday, Wanjiru advised religious leaders to announce their preferred candidates, especially the presidency, right in the church.

According to Bishop Wanjiru, church leaders should declare all their preferred candidates in the pulpit.

“Viongozi wa makanisa nawaomba msiaibike kusimama kwa madhabahu kusema candidate wenu. Tangaza wote kutoka kwa madhabahu.”

“Wale ambao hawajaokoka wakienda kwa platforms zao hawana aibu ya kutangaza watu wao na sisi wenye tumeokoka na tuna madhabahu tusiwe na aibu ya kutangaza viongozi wenye tunataka waingie,” Bishop Wanjiru stated.

However, her sentiments did not go down well with a section of netizens who were quick to disagree with the remarks.

According to a section of netizens, the church was a place of worship and therefore any kind of politics should be kept off the pulpit.

Others said that the bishop was entitled to her own opinion but the church was independent, hence believers should be allowed to worship peacefully.

Another section mentioned that the Bishop was inviting chaos to the church, considering it had people of different political groupings.

Watch the video below

The Kenyan DAILY POST.