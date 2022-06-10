Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Flashy wash wash gang leader, CEO Dida, who masquerades as a businessman, is hospitalized after he was attacked by unknown assailants.

The flamboyant fraudster, who is a close friend of Jalang’o, shared a video in hospital after surviving the knife attack.

Edgar Obare exposed him as one of the wash wash gang leaders in Nairobi during his explosive expose on Wash Wash cartels in the city.

Dida flaunts a lavish lifestyle on social media funded by illegal activities.

It is not clear whether he was attacked by his fellow gang members.

Watch a video of him in hospital and some of the photos showing his lavish lifestyle.

