Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Over the last few days, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been battling accusations of possessing fake academic credentials.

At one point, the ANC gubernatorial candidate shared copies of his certificates on social media to dispell rumors that he lacks genuine degree certificates.

But even after Malala shared his academic papers, some Kenyans especially on social media cast doubt on the legitimacy of the documents shared.To complicate issues for the Kakamega Senator, two voters, Fred Muka and Frankline Anguche, filed a petition to bar the outspoken lawmaker from the Kakamega gubernatorial race.

Judge P.J.Otieno seating in Kakamega on Monday, issued orders bearing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from the gazettement of Malala’s name.The court wants the petition challenging Malala’s academic papers heard and determined before IEBC can officially recognize him as a candidate.

“The deadline for the presentation was Tuesday and stopping the Senator from presenting his papers would block him from the race unfairly,” Cleophas Malala’s lawyer said.

Addressing the press after the ruling, Malala blamed Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya for his woes.

Malala, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, alleged that Oparanya was the one funding the petition facing him.According to Section 22 (2) of the Elections Act, for a person to be validly nominated and thereafter cleared by the electoral commission to vie for the position of the Governor, he or she must be a holder of a degree certificate from an institution duly recognized in Kenya.

The Kakamega Senator through his social media has shared a copy of his degree certificate indicating that he is a graduate of IT from the United States International University (USIU).

But according to the petition before the court, the degree in Malala’s possession was fraudulently acquired and he never graduated from USIU.