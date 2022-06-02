Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici, has now spoken about dropping out from the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race ahead of the August 9th election.

On Wednesday, there were claims that Ngirici, who is vying for the seat on an independent ticket, has decided to drop her bid after sensing defeat from incumbent governor, Anne Waiguru.

But in a response on Thursday, Ngirici dismissed the claims and said she is not backing down nor submitting to anything below that.

She insisted she is firmly in the race to ensure Waiguru goes home to her rural home in Murang’a County.

“’We are not backing down, we are not wavering and we are not chickening out. Kirinyaga must smile again.Smairo Ni Tiki, Mûtumia Wa Wîra Kirinyaga Kwanza (KK) Kirinyaga Governor 2022,” Ngirici stated.

Ngirici, who is a billionaire in status, is giving Waiguru a run for her money since she has a cult-like following in Kirinyaga County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.