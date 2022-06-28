Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Socialite Amber Ray and Jimal’s ex-wife Amira have re-ignited their beef by attacking each other on social media.

It all started after Amira called out Amber Ray for trying to take photos with her son when she was away.

She warned the controversial socialite against messing up with her kids and vowed that ‘blood will be spilled’ if she continues doing so.

Amira’s post went viral, prompting Amber Ray to respond by throwing shade at her.

Amber claims that Amira went for surgery to impress her husband by enhancing her beauty but he still dumped her.

This is what she wrote on her IG stories.

