Friday, June 24, 2022 – Roots party presidential candidate, Prof. George Wajackoyah, has continued to eat into Deputy President William Ruto’s votes ahead of the much anticipated August polls.

On Friday, Wajackoya took his presidential campaigns to ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s Vihiga County where he attracted a mammoth crowd to the dismay of Ruto.

His message augured well with residents of Vihiga, the county that is notoriously known for planting bhang, the weed that Wajackoyah is riding on.

At the same time, Wajackoyah promised residents that he will fix the ailing economy if elected president in the August polls.

He reiterated that he will legalize marijuana farming in the county to help him fix Kenya’s economy.

“We shall invest heavily in bhang farming so that to generate more funds to sustain our economy,” Wajackoyah said.

He was speaking in Luanda town where he urged the locals to vote for him in the August 9 general election.

He further said he will convert Kenya’s economy to a 24/7 hour economy to create more jobs in the country.

“We shall have our 24/7 hour economy where people will report on duty from 8 am to 2 pm, from 2 pm to 10 pm then 10 pm to 8 am,” he said.

Wajackoyah made several stopovers in Vihiga County, starting from Chavakali, in Sabatia sub-county, Mbale in Vihiga sub-county, Kima, Ebusakami, and Luanda in Luanda sub-county before proceeding to Yala.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.