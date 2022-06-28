Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – In a shocking turn of events, Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has beaten former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in terms of genuine supporters.

This is according to a report released by Haki Africa, which showed that Wajackoyah’s campaign team was the only one that has not been involved in voter bribery at the level of the presidential vote.

Speaking during a press statement in Nairobi, Executive Director Hussein Khalid noted that an assessment on the grassroots revealed that Wajackoyah offered no incentives to the youth during their campaign trail but they just love him and his controversial manifesto.

Khalid further stated that Haki had records of cases where all other campaigns – including Azimio and Kenya Kwanza – have engaged in electoral malpractices, including bribery of voters to attend their rallies.

“Voter bribery from what we have witnessed is all-round, maybe only Wajackoyah, whom we have not heard anything about. Even for independent candidates, we have documented incidences of voter bribery.”

“We have documentation for both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza, and we shall share the information with relevant authorities to appropriate actions,” he reiterated.

Wajackoyah has promised to deal with corruption with a firm hand if elected president.

The Roots Party leader proposed the death penalty for any individual found guilty of the vice. He has equally promised to legalize bhang and prostitution once he seizes power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.