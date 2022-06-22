Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – Beautiful ladies have joined George Wajackoyah’s campaign entourage as he hunts for votes ahead of the hotly contested August 9 general elections.

They have been accompanying the Roots party Presidential Candidate to various parts of the country to woo voters.

The hot damsels dance while dressed to kill to attract the youth.

Wajackoyah’s manifesto is resonating well with the youth and according to the latest poll by TIFA, his popularity has shot to 7 percent.

Watch a video of the beautiful ladies who are part of his campaign team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.