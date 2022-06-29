Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Two form three students from Njenga Karume Secondary school in Molo Sub County, were arrested yesterday after being found in possession of cannabis saliva.

The juveniles aged 16 and 17 were nabbed following a tip-off indicating that they had carried the prohibited drug to school and were intending to distribute it to other students.

The 16-year-old believed to be the mastermind was arrested carrying four rolls, while his accomplice was arrested with a half-smoked joint.

Detectives in the town are on high alert after intelligence reports indicated that school-going teenagers have been recruited into a drug trafficking ring, led by a notorious suspect who has since gone into hiding.

A specialized team drawn from DCI’s Anti Narcotics unit will be conducting a major crackdown in the town aimed at flushing out the drug traffickers, who are targeting school children and using them as agents to traffic the prohibited weed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.