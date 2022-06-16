Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui has congratulated Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof. George Wajackoyah over the reception he is receiving from the youths.

Wajackoyah, who has already said he will legalise Marijuana use and allow large-scale weed farming, has been moving across the country where he has been receiving a heroic reception.

Governor Kinyanjui said the youths who have been welcoming Wajackoyah are from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) who seem to connect with his message of rebellion and freedom.

Kinyanjui said Wajackoyah’s presidential bid will affect Deputy President William Ruto’s bid since the majority of those resonating with his message are in UDA.

This is what Kinyanjui wrote on his Facebook page.

“The gospel of Wajackoyah is getting a very warm reception from some youths who were previously supporting the Yellow brothers.

They seem to connect with the message of rebellion and freedom. Because he has not been in government, he has a high moral authority to critique and offer solutions.

He has a worldview that is fresh, (even though I do not agree with them).

On the flip side, he is a useful predator, moping the disillusioned and disgruntled young generation who have been fed on hot air for too long. In him, they have a home.

If you find him, let him have two on my bill.

I’m only wondering which nickname he will be given, like, yule jamaa wa …,”

