Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s stunt against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, backfired badly on him after angry Kenyans blasted him for trying to take them for fools.

Ruto had blamed Uhuru and Raila for the high cost of living.

The DP took to his social media platforms to decry the rising cost of living, pointing out that a packet of maize flour was retailing at a historic price.

“A packet of Unga is now retailing at a historic price of more than Sh200. It is sad. Millions of Kenyans are burdened by the high cost of living because of failure to put in place interventions such as farm inputs subsidy that could allow farmers produce enough to eat and surplus for sale,” the DP stated.

He said that the ones complaining about the crisis were responsible for it adding that his Kenya Kwanza administration would address the problem.

“Those crying about the crisis are responsible for this crisis due to their misplaced priorities. Kenya Kwanza — through its Bottom-Up Economic Plan — will address this problem,” Ruto stated.

However, his remarks irked many netizens who quickly blasted the Deputy President for the rising cost of living.

According to a section of netizens, Ruto was Kenya’s second in command and the cost of living went high under his watch.

They said that it was a shame that he was complaining about the high cost of living and yet he was holding the second-highest office on the land.

Another section of netizens said that the DP was shedding crocodile tears and making fun of Kenyans as he was enjoying the taxpayer’s money and being a ghost worker.

Below are some of the reactions;-

The Kenyan DAILY POST.