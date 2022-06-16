Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired a salvo at his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of being behind the degree saga surrounding Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnston Sakaja.

Sakaja, who is vying on the United Democratic Alliance ticket, is currently swimming in murky waters after Commission for University Education (CUE) revoked his Business Management degree from Team University in Uganda.

Speaking in Nyamira County on Thursday, Ruto said Sakaja has all the requirements to vie for the Nairobi governor seat and urged the Deep state to stop harassing him.

“Muache Kukoroga Mambo ya Johnson Sakaja kwa sababu Huyu Muungwana amesoma Kama Mimi. Deep state tunataka kuwaambia ya kwamba Kama Mmeshindwa Na Kazi basi mtulie tuwapange…” Ruto said.

The second in command also asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop calling State House, Uganda, because Sakaja has a degree from Team University in Uganda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST