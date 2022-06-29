Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Controversial Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah, who had been taunted as a spoiler for the two leading presidential candidates, William Ruto and Raila Odinga, in the upcoming August polls, has turned out to be a project of the deep state.

This is after he endorsed Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Speaking in Kisumu on Monday, Wajackoyah expressed a soft spot for Raila, saying he was ready to work with him.

He noted that he shares a common heritage with Raila, and victory for any will be a plus for the Nyanza and Western residents.

“I am made to understand Baba came from Wanga (Kakamega), so we still have his bedroom in Mumias. I am a neighbor here and as you know, I am in the race with Baba.

“A victory for either of us will be a win for the Western region,” Wajackoyah said.

Wajackoyah, who spoke in fluent Dholuo warned the United Democratic Alliance presidential flag bearer William Ruto against insulting the ODM leader, telling the residents not to allow Ruto to direct insult at Baba.

“This is the home of Baba and it must be respected. There is this young man from Sugoi who is usually abusing Baba, when he comes here shout at him and tell him to leave Baba alone,” he said as the crowd applauded him.

Wajackoyah has been making headlines over his controversial plans if elected the 5th president of Kenya in August.

The lawyer-turned politician has pledged to legalize marijuana with the aim of using the proceeds to pay off the Chinese debt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.