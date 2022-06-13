Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 June 2022 – Social media is awash with a shocking footage showing the moment a lady was accosted by thugs in Rongai after arriving home in the middle of the night and dragged into the house, where she was robbed clean.

Former Capital FM producer Joe Muchiri thinks the victim’s househelp colluded with the thugs.

In the footage, the househelp is seen opening the gate and after her employer drives in, she delays closing the gate, giving the thugs an opportunity to strike.

Her actions have raised eyebrows among Netizens, led by Joe Muchiri.

Do you think the househelp colluded with the thugs?

Watch the clip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.