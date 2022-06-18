Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 18, 2022 – A Video has emerged of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, campaigning in Murang’a County on Friday.

In the video, Raila Odinga was seen waving at empty crowds as he popularised Azimio gospel in Murang’a town.

Only a small crowd of youths, who seemed to have been hired, were surrounding Baba’s campaign vehicle as Martha Karua watched from a distance.

Murang’a County is regarded as one of the bastions of Deputy President William Ruto and Karua and Raila will have a herculean task of convincing the masses if this video is anything to go by.

Here is the video

