Monday, June 6, 2022 – Presidential aspirant, Muthiora Kariara, has shocked Kenyans after he burned his voter’s card on Monday after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) refused to clear him to vie for the presidency in August.

Muthiora was disqualified for failing to gather enough signatures.

However, he was given a second chance to look for the deficit of the signatures from five counties within an hour.

In a video that has since gone viral, Muthiora was seen running hysterically up and down the Bomas of Kenya in search of the much-needed signatures.

When he saw the task ahead was equivalent to milking a bull, he took a lighter from his pocket and burnt his voter’s card as the media and IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati watched in dismay.

Earlier in the day, the commission failed to clear Safina presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi, citing lack of enough signatures.

Here is the video of Presidential aspirant, Muthiora Kariara burning his voter’s card.

The Kenyan DAILY POST