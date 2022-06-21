Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – A heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in the ongoing Kizz Daniel’s Buga challenge has been shared online.

Kizz Daniel launched the challenge after releasing his new single.

The Liberian President decided to participate in the challenge at a public function.

Citizens of the country cheered him as he showed off his dance moves while participating in the challenge.

