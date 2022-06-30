Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 June 2022 – A concerned motorist took a video of rogue high school students hanging dangerously on a speeding matatu along a busy road and shared it online, hoping that NTSA will act.

The students are seen in the heart-wrenching video hanging on the vehicle’s windows while dancing.

They were going home for holiday.

The matatu they were travelling in was competing with another vehicle that was also ferrying students.

Both vehicles were being driven recklessly.

Netizens condemned the drivers of the two vehicles for putting the lives of the students at risk and urged NTSA to take stern action against them.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.