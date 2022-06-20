Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – A video has emerged of an Akorino man saying he cannot vote for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because he is uncircumcised.

The man, who quoted the Book of Ezekiel in the Bible, said he cannot support a Raila Odinga presidency because even God hated uncircumcised men.

Speaking in the Kikuyu language, he quoted the book of Ezekiel 44:9 which says, “This is what the Lord GOD says: No foreigner uncircumcised in heart and flesh may enter my sanctuary—not even a foreigner who lives among the Israelites,”’

The Akorino man spoke a few hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta met Akorino Members at Kasarani Gymnasium where he begged them to support Raila Odinga’s presidency in August.

Here is the video of an Akorino man saying he cannot vote for Raila Odinga because he is uncircumcised like the philistines.

The Kenyan DAILY POST