Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has revealed that he will decide on his future later this summer amid transfer interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

The Nigerian international, rated at around £85million, scored 18 goals in 32 appearances last season.

Osimhen admitted to CalcioMercato that he knows ‘many people’ would like to sign him – but vowed to decide on his next move after going on holiday.

He said: ‘I know there are many people that would like me in Spain or England, but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it now that I’m with the national team.

‘I always go out on the pitch to do my best both with the national team and with my club.

‘I don’t know my future, I know anything can happen, but now I just want to go on holiday with my family, clear my head and recharge my batteries. Then we’ll take care of everything else.’

Osimhen, 23, scored four goals as Nigeria beat Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Monday.

Reports in Italy claim Arsenal have made a bid of £51m for the former Lille star.