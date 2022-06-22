Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Elon Musk’s ex-wife, Justin Wilson, has backed their child who decided to change his gender and also his name to distance himself from his father.

Xavier Alexander Musk, 18, filed a petition with the courthouse to change his gender to female and name to Vivian.

He is also dropping his father’s last name Musk and will take his mother’s surname Wilson.

He wants his full name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Justine Wilson, a novelist who was married to Elon from 2000 to 2008, weighed in on her child’s legal filing to have his gender identity changed to female.

Justine tweeted a conversation she recently had with one of her children believed to be Xavier.

She revealed in the chat that her 18-year-old child told her “I had a weird childhood”.

“I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am,” She said the child added.

Justine said she told the child in response” “I’m very proud of you.”

And the child replied: “I’m proud of myself!”

Justine shared the tweet right after the story broke about her child’s desire to change his gender and name.

In the petition, Xavier, who now wants to be Vivian, said: “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”